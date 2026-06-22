Azerbaijan's Leyla Jamalzade wins bronze at Serbian U17 International

Azerbaijani badminton player Leyla Jamalzade has claimed a bronze medal at the Serbian U-17 International tournament held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, the talented youngster produced a series of strong performances to secure a place on the podium.

Jamalzade began her campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Romania's Ariana Giurgiev, winning 21-5, 21-6. She then advanced to the round of 16 by defeating Croatia's Maja Pranic in three sets, 22-20, 16-21, 21-15.

The Azerbaijani continued her impressive form in the next round, overcoming Turkey's Elanur Taskiran in straight sets, 21-19, 21-15.

In the quarter-finals, Jamalzade faced a tough challenge from Poland's Hanna Wilega but secured another hard-fought 2-1 victory, winning 21-7, 15-21, 21-19 to book her place in the semi-finals and guarantee at least a bronze medal.

Her tournament run came to an end in the last four against Bulgaria's Maria Popova, who went on to win the title. Jamalzade lost the match 16-21, 14-21 but left the competition with a well-deserved bronze medal.

The result represents another encouraging achievement for Azerbaijani badminton at youth level and highlights the growing potential of the country's next generation of players on the international stage.