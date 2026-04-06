6 April 2026
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Shuttle Time programme reaches Lankaran to boost grassroots badminton

Badminton
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6 April 2026 14:25
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Shuttle Time programme reaches Lankaran to boost grassroots badminton

The Shuttle Time programme, delivered in Azerbaijan as part of the BWF Membership Grants initiative, has been held in Lankaran, continuing efforts to develop grassroots badminton across the country, Idman.Biz reports.

Organised through cooperation between the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation and Badminton World Federation, the project aims to increase participation, spark interest among schoolchildren and support the development of young coaches.

The latest session took place at the Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex, where around 60 schoolchildren took part. Participants were first introduced to the basic rules of badminton before joining practical training sessions.

The programme has already been implemented earlier this year in Ganja and Shirvan, reflecting a broader strategy to expand the sport beyond the capital and strengthen its presence in the regions.

Shuttle Time is supported by the Badminton World Federation, Badminton Europe, the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Science and Education, highlighting a coordinated approach to long-term sports development in Azerbaijan.

Idman.Biz
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