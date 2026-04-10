10 April 2026
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Badminton set for historic shift as synthetic shuttlecocks approved for international use

Badminton
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10 April 2026 13:12
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Badminton set for historic shift as synthetic shuttlecocks approved for international use

The Badminton World Federation has approved the use of synthetic shuttlecocks in international competitions for the first time in the sport’s history, marking a potentially transformative moment for badminton.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the decision comes amid a sharp rise in the cost of traditional feather shuttlecocks, which are made from duck and goose feathers. Over the past two years, prices have surged faster than inflation and even outpaced the growth of gold prices, driven largely by supply disruptions linked to avian flu and shifting market conditions.

For now, the use of synthetic alternatives will be limited to junior tournaments and lower-tier senior events. However, there is growing expectation within the sport that elite-level competitions could eventually transition away from natural shuttlecocks altogether.

While many top players have expressed concerns about differences in flight and performance, there is increasing acceptance that change may be inevitable. The move reflects broader challenges facing the sport, as governing bodies attempt to balance tradition with economic and logistical realities.

Idman.Biz
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