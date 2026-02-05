Young badminton players take first international steps at Azerbaijan International 2026 - FOTO

5 February 2026
The international badminton tournament Azerbaijan International 2026 is continuing in Baku, bringing together 347 athletes from 33 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by 28 players at the competition, including 14 boys and 14 girls, many of whom are taking important early steps on the international stage.

One of the Azerbaijani players who has already completed his campaign is Agil Gabilov. A national champion with 11 years of experience in badminton, Gabilov began the sport in a school section and competed in both singles and doubles at the tournament, partnering Ulvi Huseynov. Speaking to İdman.Biz, Gabilov said he felt more confident in doubles than in singles.

“The toughest match for me was the doubles game against the Slovak players. It was a very intense three-set encounter. Despite the loss, we fought until the end. At one point we were leading, but we lacked endurance and technical consistency,” Gabilov said.

Fifteen-year-old Leyla Jamalzade, a junior member of the Azerbaijan national team, was eliminated in the singles event but enjoyed a strong run in doubles alongside Hajar Nuriyeva. The pair reached the last 16 and qualified for the main draw of the tournament.

“I didn’t perform badly, but I could have done better. I lacked experience against adult players and fell short in terms of speed and power,” Jamalzade noted. She also highlighted the importance of partnership in doubles. “Communication is crucial. You have to support each other and avoid blaming your partner during the match. Mistakes should be discussed afterwards. It’s also important to be ready to take responsibility if your partner is struggling,” she said.

According to Jamalzade, their duo has developed good on-court chemistry, having previously won a tournament in Iran and finished second at a competition in Uganda. She added that her main goal this year is to prepare for the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Another notable story came from the town of Gusar, where 12-year-olds Khabiba Guliyeva and Esma Mammadova reached the main draw in doubles at their first-ever international tournament. Their progress reflects the growing development of badminton in the regions. Guliyeva’s father, who is a coach, moved the family from Baku to Gusar to help promote the sport locally.

“My father organises free training sessions for everyone, both for those who want to compete professionally and for those who come for health and fitness,” Guliyeva said. While she has been familiar with badminton from an early age, her partner Mammadova only discovered the sport later and has been training since the age of seven.

In singles, both girls faced significantly older opponents. Guliyeva played against a 21-year-old athlete from Italy, while Mammadova faced an 18-year-old player from India. “I think I played fairly well, but I still lacked experience,” Mammadova said, while Guliyeva admitted she was pleasantly surprised by her own performance against a more seasoned rival.

Despite their young age, both players see a future in professional sport while also valuing education. Guliyeva is interested in veterinary science and enjoys biology and geography, while Mammadova, who already has basic medical skills, dreams of becoming a nurse.

The Azerbaijan International 2026 continues to serve not only as a competitive event, but also as an important platform for young athletes to gain confidence, experience and inspiration on the international stage.

Photo: Islam Agakishiyev

