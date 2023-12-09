Historic victory of female badminton players - PHOTO

The qualification stage of the European championship among women badminton players in our country has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani team defeated the Slovakian team in the last match.

Keisha Fatima Zahra, Leyla Jamalzadeh, Hajar Nuriyeva, Era Maftuha and Aysu Karimzadeh won with a score of 3:1. This is the first victory of Azerbaijani women's badminton players in the history of the tournament.

As a result, the Azerbaijani national team finished the qualification stage in the 3rd place. Scotland took the 1st place, and Estonia took the 2nd place. The winner of the tournament qualified for the main stage.

It should be noted that our national team lost to Scotland (0:5) and Estonia (1:4) in the first two games.

