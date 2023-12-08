Historic victory from our national team - PHOTO

The games of the qualification stage of the European Championship among men's badminton players are held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team played its first game in the group against the Norwegian team.

Our team, which includes Edi Reski Dvichayo, Muhammad Kadafi, Agil Gabilov, Dicky Pangestu and Ravan Niftaliyev, defeated the Scandinavians with a score of 4:1.

Our team will play its next game in the group against the Irish national team, which defeated the Norwegian team 3:2 in the first match. The game that will determine the group leader will start tomorrow at 13:00 Baku time.

Our national team participated in the European Championship twice and played 6 games. Our team lost in each of these matches.

It should be noted that the qualifying round of the European Championship gives license points to the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris.

Idman.biz