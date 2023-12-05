5 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan’s strongest U-17 badminton players - PHOTO

Badminton
News
5 December 2023 14:20
Azerbaijan’s strongest U-17 badminton players - PHOTO

The National Championship among U-17 years of age, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the prize winners in 5 categories have been determined in the competition.

Sarkhan Baggirov won the title of winner in the boys' individual competition. Hajar Nuriyeva was the strongest among girls in the same category.

Sarkhan Bagirov and Ali Gozalov won all their matches in boys' doubles. Hajar Nuriyeva and Narmin Huseynova defeated all their rivals in girls' doubles. Sarkhan Bagirov and Hajar Nuriyeva won gold medals in mixed doubles competitions.

It should be noted that the winners of the first 3 places were awarded with diplomas and medals.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani badminton players’ number of medals in 2023 - PHOTO
16:29
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton players’ number of medals in 2023 - PHOTO

It was reported that the members of the national team won 30 medals, including 8 gold ones
The Baku Badminton Championship was held - PHOTO
1 December 22:33
Badminton

The Baku Badminton Championship was held - PHOTO

The Baku Badminton Championship among boys and girls U-17 was held
The winners of the international badminton tournament of Turkic-speaking states have been determined - PHOTO
8 November 20:37
Badminton

The winners of the international badminton tournament of Turkic-speaking states have been determined - PHOTO

The international badminton tournament of Turkic-speaking states dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has been concluded
A memorandum was signed between the badminton federations of Türkiye and Azerbaijan
8 November 20:22
Badminton

A memorandum was signed between the badminton federations of Türkiye and Azerbaijan

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF) and the Turkish Badminton Federation (TBF)
The first day of the International Badminton Tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev has ended – PHOTO
7 November 10:42
Badminton

The first day of the International Badminton Tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev has ended – PHOTO

That five categories of badminton players representing Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were played
An international badminton tournament of Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Shamakhi
5 November 17:00
Badminton

An international badminton tournament of Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Shamakhi

Badminton players from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will compete in the tournament

Most read

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria
2 December 21:21
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS
2 December 22:19
World football

The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS

The draw for the 2024 European Football Championship final round was made today
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes