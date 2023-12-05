Azerbaijan’s strongest U-17 badminton players - PHOTO

The National Championship among U-17 years of age, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the prize winners in 5 categories have been determined in the competition.

Sarkhan Baggirov won the title of winner in the boys' individual competition. Hajar Nuriyeva was the strongest among girls in the same category.

Sarkhan Bagirov and Ali Gozalov won all their matches in boys' doubles. Hajar Nuriyeva and Narmin Huseynova defeated all their rivals in girls' doubles. Sarkhan Bagirov and Hajar Nuriyeva won gold medals in mixed doubles competitions.

It should be noted that the winners of the first 3 places were awarded with diplomas and medals.

