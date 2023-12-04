4 December 2023
EN

UEFA President: "It is absurd to hold the World Cup in winter"

Azerbaijan football
News
4 December 2023 17:44
UEFA President: "It is absurd to hold the World Cup in winter"

"We do our best to fight all forms of discrimination and abuse. But no one should use the World Cup for personal or political interests."

Idman.biz informs that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said this while commenting on the experience of holding the World Cup in winter.

The UEFA official stressed that it is unwise to organize the championship again in the winter season. He added that organizing the World Cup in winter did not benefit football: "It would be unwise to organize the World Cup again during the winter break. Also, it creates an overload in the calendar."

It should be noted that the WC-2022 was held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The winner of the championship was Argentina. WC-2026 will be hosted by 3 countries - USA, Mexico and Canada. The decisive stage will be held from June 11 to July 19.

Idman.biz

