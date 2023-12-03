4 December 2023
EN

An away victory from "Sabah", "Neftchi" put an end to the failure streak at home - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
3 December 2023 19:51
An away victory from "Sabah", "Neftchi" put an end to the failure streak at home - VIDEO

Today, two matches took place in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz informs that "Kapaz" played with "Sabah" and "Neftchi" met "Zira".

Having won the last two away matches, "Sabah" repeated its success in a meeting with an outsider. The students of Murad Musayev, who faced "Kapaz" in Tovuz, distinguished themselves twice at the start. The Ganja club suffered its first defeat under the leadership of Adil Shukurov.

"Neftchi", which could not show any stable game, faced "Zira" at home. Losing in 3 of the last 4 games played in "Neftchi-Arena", the "black and white" ended the unsuccessful series. The goal scored by Rahman Hajiyev earned "Neftchi" three important points.

It should be noted that the tour will be concluded tomorrow with the match between "Qarabag" and "Gabala".

Azerbaijan Premier League
XV round
December 3
15:00. "Kapaz" - "Sabah" - 0:2
Goals: Anatoly Nuriyev, 6. Yegor Khvalko, 15 (own goal)
Referee: Rauf Jabbarov

17:00. "Neftchi" - "Zira" - 1:0
Goal: Rahman Hajiyev, 60
Referee: Ingilab Mammadov

N

Klublar

O

Q

H

M

T-F

X

1

Qarabag

14

9

2

3

33-13

29

2

Zira

15

8

4

3

13-8

28

3

Sabail

15

6

5

4

23-22

23

4

Sumgayit

15

6

5

4

15-15

23

5

Araz-Nakhchivan

15

6

4

5

17-16

22

6

Neftchi

15

6

4

5

16-13

22

7

Sabah

15

5

4

6

21-19

19

8

Turan-Tovuz

15

4

4

7

22-23

16

9

Gabala

14

3

2

9

11-23

11

10

Kapaz

15

2

4

9

7-26

10

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 10 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Pedro Nuno ("Sabail") - 5 goals, Orkhan Aliyev ("Araz-Nakhchivan") - 5 goals

Idman.biz

Related news

Adrian Mutu: "There's a dissatisfaction"
00:26
Azerbaijan football

Adrian Mutu: "There's a dissatisfaction"

"There should be continuity in the results"
5th draw in a row from Ramil Sheydayev
3 December 18:55
Azerbaijan football

5th draw in a row from Ramil Sheydayev

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev's team lost points again in the Thai Championship
Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship
2 December 21:47
Azerbaijan football

Vusal Isgandarli netted another goal in the Albanian Championship

"Egnatia", where Azerbaijani footballer Vusal Isgandarli wore the jersey, played the next game in the Albanian Championship
Sevinj Jafarzade: "Our success can also affect our male footballers in a good way"
2 December 21:40
Azerbaijan football

Sevinj Jafarzade: "Our success can also affect our male footballers in a good way"

"We achieved what we wanted. Our goal was to advance to a higher division."
Azerbaijani female footballers' success story - ANALYSIS
2 December 15:34
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani female footballers' success story - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan's women's national team wrote a new history in the name of Azerbaijani football, winning 1:0 against Cyprus in the V round of the C division in the League of Nations
Yunis Huseynov: "Qarabag" has already solved 99 percent of the issue"
1 December 22:47
Azerbaijan football

Yunis Huseynov: "Qarabag" has already solved 99 percent of the issue"

"Qarabag" got the profitable result as they needed. But it was a very challenging match." This was told to Idman.biz by Yunis Huseynov, a veteran football player who evaluated the game between "Molde" and "Qarabag" (2:2) in the UEFA European League.

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO
1 December 09:12
World football

Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO

UEFA Europa League V round matches took place
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"