An away victory from "Sabah", "Neftchi" put an end to the failure streak at home - VIDEO

Today, two matches took place in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz informs that "Kapaz" played with "Sabah" and "Neftchi" met "Zira".

Having won the last two away matches, "Sabah" repeated its success in a meeting with an outsider. The students of Murad Musayev, who faced "Kapaz" in Tovuz, distinguished themselves twice at the start. The Ganja club suffered its first defeat under the leadership of Adil Shukurov.

"Neftchi", which could not show any stable game, faced "Zira" at home. Losing in 3 of the last 4 games played in "Neftchi-Arena", the "black and white" ended the unsuccessful series. The goal scored by Rahman Hajiyev earned "Neftchi" three important points.

It should be noted that the tour will be concluded tomorrow with the match between "Qarabag" and "Gabala".

Azerbaijan Premier League

XV round

December 3

15:00. "Kapaz" - "Sabah" - 0:2

Goals: Anatoly Nuriyev, 6. Yegor Khvalko, 15 (own goal)

Referee: Rauf Jabbarov

17:00. "Neftchi" - "Zira" - 1:0

Goal: Rahman Hajiyev, 60

Referee: Ingilab Mammadov

N Klublar O Q H M T-F X 1 Qarabag 14 9 2 3 33-13 29 2 Zira 15 8 4 3 13-8 28 3 Sabail 15 6 5 4 23-22 23 4 Sumgayit 15 6 5 4 15-15 23 5 Araz-Nakhchivan 15 6 4 5 17-16 22 6 Neftchi 15 6 4 5 16-13 22 7 Sabah 15 5 4 6 21-19 19 8 Turan-Tovuz 15 4 4 7 22-23 16 9 Gabala 14 3 2 9 11-23 11 10 Kapaz 15 2 4 9 7-26 10

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 10 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Pedro Nuno ("Sabail") - 5 goals, Orkhan Aliyev ("Araz-Nakhchivan") - 5 goals

