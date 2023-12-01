Yunis Huseynov: "Qarabag" has already solved 99 percent of the issue"

"Qarabag" got the profitable result as they needed. But it was a very challenging match."

This was told to Idman.biz by Yunis Huseynov, a veteran football player who evaluated the game between "Molde" and "Qarabag" (2:2) in the UEFA European League.

He said that the Azerbaijani team achieved this as a result of great perseverance: "If the team played a draw on the road, it means that every player did his best. After "Qarabag" took a 1:0 lead, "Molde" took the lead and it should have been that way. They also wanted to win. The fate of the Norwegians depended on this encounter. In the match, a big burden fell on Andrey Lunev, and he proved himself very well."

According to the experienced specialist, the results of the Aghdam team in the group did not surprise him: "When the opponents were determined, I thought that our representative would leave the group as the owner of the 2nd place. In my opinion, "Qarabag" has already solved the issue by 99 percent and will continue its way in the Europa League. The end - they will win in the match against "Hacken".

It should be noted that Group H is led by "Bayer" with 15 points. "Qarabag" with 7 points is the second. "Molde" with the same score is in the third place. "Hacken" is the last with no point.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz