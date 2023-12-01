2 December 2023
lnur Mammadli was elected as the chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Sumgayit" - PHOTO

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of "Sumgayit" Football Club was held.

According to the information given to Idman.biz by the club, the meeting held in the administrative building of “Azerkimya” Production Union was opened by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board (SB) Abdulla Mammadov.

After he informed the participants of the meeting about the issues on the agenda, club president Riad Rafiyev presented the report on the activity of "Sumgayit" Football Club in the last calendar year.

Then, Abdulla Mammadov proposed to accept the CEO of the Union Elnur Mammadli and the Deputy Chief of Staff of SOCAR Aykhan Aliyev to the Supervisory Board instead of the Chairman of the Trade Union of Azerkimya PU Aydin Khalilov and former General Director Imran Arzumanzada, who did not want to be represented in the Board of Directors due to personal affairs. The proposal was voted and accepted unanimously.

Later, Abdulla Mammadov said that he resigned from the position of chairman of the Supervisory Board due to his other work, he wanted to continue his activities as an ordinary member, and proposed the candidacy of Elnur Mammadli as chairman. The proposal was voted and accepted unanimously.
After the new composition of the Supervisory Board and its chairman were determined, opinions were exchanged regarding the club's future plans, future goals and tasks to be done.

