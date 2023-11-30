30 November 2023
EN

FIRSTS from "Araz-Nakhchivan"...

Azerbaijan football
News
30 November 2023 13:41
FIRSTS from "Araz-Nakhchivan"...

The second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup was marked by firsts for "Araz-Nakhchivan".

Idman.biz reports that Azer Baghirov's team won against "Kur-Araz" with a score of 6:1.

This is the first major victory of the representative of Nakhchivan in the national cup. Until now, the Autonomous Republic club had only managed to win by a minimal score.

It should be noted that this victory is also the first success achieved on the trip. "Araz-Nakhchivan" had lost all of its previous away matches.

Idman.biz

Related news

The player of "Sumgayit" who broke his leg will not be able to train for 4 months
18:06
Azerbaijan football

The player of "Sumgayit" who broke his leg will not be able to train for 4 months

His leg will be in plaster for 14 days
All pairs of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup have been confirmed
17:16
Azerbaijan football

All pairs of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup have been confirmed

The second stage of the Azerbaijan Cup has been concluded

Shahin Diniyev: "There will be a matter of life and death"
17:10
Azerbaijan football

Shahin Diniyev: "There will be a matter of life and death"

"But if open football goes, "Qarabag" will have a more dangerous effect"
"Qarabag" - "Molde": The owner of the second place may be known
13:47
Azerbaijan football

"Qarabag" - "Molde": The owner of the second place may be known

"Qarabag" will play the next European Cup match today
Historic victory from "Sumgayit"
13:43
Azerbaijan football

Historic victory from "Sumgayit"

"Sumgayit" won the biggest victory in its history
The 4th team of the Azerbaijan Cup - "Kapaz"
13:40
Azerbaijan football

The 4th team of the Azerbaijan Cup - "Kapaz"

"Kapaz" played its 50th home game in the Azerbaijan Cup

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Manchester United’s surprise transfer option: Timo Werner
28 November 11:23
World football

Manchester United’s surprise transfer option: Timo Werner

He managed to register 16 goals last season back in the Bundesliga
222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO
28 November 16:36
Wrestling

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO

A press conference was held on the World Wrestling Championship to be held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center
Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand
28 November 12:30
Other

Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand

Then the operation was performed