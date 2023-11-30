FIRSTS from "Araz-Nakhchivan"...

The second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup was marked by firsts for "Araz-Nakhchivan".

Idman.biz reports that Azer Baghirov's team won against "Kur-Araz" with a score of 6:1.

This is the first major victory of the representative of Nakhchivan in the national cup. Until now, the Autonomous Republic club had only managed to win by a minimal score.

It should be noted that this victory is also the first success achieved on the trip. "Araz-Nakhchivan" had lost all of its previous away matches.

Idman.biz