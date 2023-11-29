Arif Asadov: "I am sorry that De Biasi is leaving, but I can continue what he started" - INTERVIEW

The interview of Arif Asadov, coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, to Idman.biz website

- Your contract with the Azerbaijani national team will not be renewed. You have been working with Gianni de Biasi for the last 3 years. What was your reaction to the decision of the Disciplinary Committee not to extend the contract with the Italian?

- Our relations with him were at a high level. Of course, I was sad to see De Biasi go. He wanted to continue his work in the team. But this's football. From this point of view, I welcomed the departure of the Italian as a matter of course. As with every head coach, this process continued in this way. There are many reasons why De Biasi’s contract was not renewed. I don't want to talk about these reasons. But I would like him to stay and continue our work together.

- After that, should a local or a foreign coach lead the Azerbaijan national team?

- I would like a local coach to lead our team. Because I have been working in the national team for three or four years now, and I see that foreign head coaches have difficulties in getting to know the players when they start their activities. Gianni de Biasi himself suffered from this for two or three years. From the mental point of view, it would be better if a local coach led our team. I believe that AFFA will make the right decision on this matter.

- From what you said, it is clear that you claim this position. Would you agree if they entrust you with the position of head coach of the national team?

- If this position were given to me, I would work hard as an Azerbaijani coach who has been in the national team for years and continue the work we started. It is a pride for every coach to train his first team. If they recommend me for the position of head coach, we will try to do our best.

- Your contract with AFFA ends in March nex year. What are your future plans if there is no offer from the collection?

- Currently, it is a period of stagnation. We are waiting for what will happen next. In this regard, my contract with the national team continues and I try to participate in all the games as before. I will think about any plan after all the issues are settled.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz