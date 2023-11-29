Haji Aliyev: "We must not let the chance slip away, we have to leave the group in the game with "Molde""

"Qarabag" has already proven itself in the European Cups. Also, our team is always ready for games."

Azerbaijan national freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev told Idman.biz.

The Norwegian "Molde" commented on the game of the three-time World Champion "Qarabag" within the V round of the European League. He said that the away match on November 30 is very important for the champion of Azerbaijan.

Although Aliyev considers "Molde" strong, he expressed confidence that Gurban Gurbanov's team will return from the trip with a victory: " We must not let the chance slip away. We have to leave the group based on the result of this match. We always support our athletes. Of course, this is our duty. I wish success to "Qarabag" with my best wishes. I believe that our team will give us the joy of victory."

It should be noted that "Qarabag" and "Molde" competing in group H have 6 points. If the champion of Azerbaijan wins, he will continue his way in the European League.

