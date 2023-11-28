29 November 2023
EN

Gurban Gurbanov: "The match against "Molde" is equal to the final"

Azerbaijan football
28 November 2023 19:27
"It is our last practice in Baku before the game with "Molde". Everything is normal and in order in the team."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Qarabag" Gurban Gurbanov.

An experienced specialist evaluated the away game against "Molde" within the V round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. He said that the match to be held in Norway is equivalent to the final: "In the second game, you get to know the opponent better. Their advantage is that they play on their home field. They are a mobile and compact team. They implement their game systems very disciplined. Together with the players, we watched and analyzed the opponent. It is possible that , let's change the course of the game. In this match, we have to be more careful in the offensive line and in the defense. Because the opponent rarely leaves the field without a goal. The game in Norway will be more intense and interesting than in Baku."

According to Gurbanov, their goal in all games is to win: "It's just that the advantage of the opponent must always be taken into account. Each of us enters such games as a final. Because every point gained or lost here can decide the fate of the group. We want to win. That's why We are preparing. We cannot say what changes will happen in the course of the game."

It should be noted that the game "Molde" - "Qarabag" will take place on November 30 in Norway. The Azerbaijani team will leave for the trip 1 day before.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz

