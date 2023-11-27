Bahram Bagirzade: "The young should take an example from the bravery of Gurban Gurbanov"

"After this film, the young will want to be like Gurban Gurbanov and become a champion like him."

Idman.biz reports that honorary artist Bahram Bagirzade said this in his statement to journalists after the premiere of the film "When the stadiums are silent" dedicated to the head coach of the "Qarabag" football team Gurban Gurbanov.

He said that young people should learn from Gurban Gurbanov's courage, bravery and struggle: "I want this series to continue. Because there are many personalities like Gurban Gurbanov in wrestling, judo and other sports.

It should be noted that the film will be shown in all cinemas from November 30.

