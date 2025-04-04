Azerbaijan’s women’s team gears up for first away challenge

4 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijan football
News
4 April 2025 09:41
29
Azerbaijan’s women’s national football team is set to play its second match in the UEFA Nations League today.

Siyasat Asgarov’s squad will face Lithuania in their first away match of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Competing in Group 4 of League C, Azerbaijan will take on their hosts at the Zalgiris Stadium in Vilnius.

The team began their campaign with a goalless draw at home against Montenegro.

UEFA Nations League
League C, Group 4
April 4
19:30. Lithuania - Azerbaijan
Referee: Marina Zehner (Austria)
Venue: Zalgiris Stadium, Vilnius

1

Montenegro

2

1

1

0

3-1

4

2

Azerbaijan

1

0

1

0

0-0

1

3

Lithuania

1

0

0

1

1-3

0

