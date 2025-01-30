Former Mingachevir coach on match-fixing scandal: "I had my suspicions"

"I was told about such things in Mingachevir Football Club when I first arrived."

Former Mingachevir head coach Adahim Niftaliyev shared his thoughts with Idman.biz regarding the lifetime bans imposed by AFFA on several former players for match-fixing.

"When I analyzed the games at home, I noticed that while five players were performing well, three seemed indifferent. I had high expectations from some of them, but they were not delivering. Today, some of the banned players were among those I had suspicions about. However, I prefer not to name anyone specifically," Niftaliyev stated.

The coach also revealed that he had previously reported his concerns to the club’s management: "When I informed the management about it, they told me that I had no proof. I argued that the match results clearly indicated something was wrong. But I realized that they were brushing me off. That’s when I decided to take my concerns directly to AFFA."

AFFA has banned Khayal Khudaverdiyev, Movlan Karimov, and Mukhtar Nazarli from all football-related activities for life due to their involvement in match-fixing in the First League.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz