30 January 2025
EN

Qarabag’s key challenges: Olympiacos stars to watch in crucial Europa League clash

Azerbaijan football
News
30 January 2025 18:32
60
Qarabag’s key challenges: Olympiacos stars to watch in crucial Europa League clash

As Qarabag prepares for its final match in the Europa League league phase, their opponent, Olympiacos, has several standout players who have made a significant impact in the tournament.

Idman.biz reports here are the strengths and weaknesses of some of Olympiacos’ key performers.

Ayoub El Kaabi – Dangerous but Wasteful Striker

The Moroccan forward is one of the tournament's top scorers with five goals.

However, he has also missed the most clear-cut chances (six) among the top five scorers.

With 21 shots on goal, he ranks sixth in the competition.

Notably, El Kaabi has missed two penalties, placing him among the most unfortunate finishers in the tournament.

He has scored all five goals with his left foot, sharing the top spot in this category with Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgun.

El Kaabi is also the most offside-prone player in the tournament, having been caught offside 14 times.

Rodinei & Panagiotis Petsos – Defensive Workhorses

Both players have successfully recovered possession 13 times, ranking 10th in the competition.

However, Rodinei has been sloppy in possession, losing the ball 135 times, the second-worst in the tournament.

On the bright side, he has been dominant in duels, winning 37 battles, securing a place in the top ten in this category.

Konstantinos Tzolakis – A Reliable Goalkeeper

The Olympiacos goalkeeper has been inconsistent with his passing, misplacing 98 passes, ranking just behind Elfsborg’s Isak Pettersson in this statistic.

However, he has made 24 saves, placing eighth in the tournament.

Tzolakis leads the tournament in clean sheets, keeping five shutouts in seven matches.

He has been the best in claiming aerial balls, successfully dealing with 12 out of 14 high crosses.

Among goalkeepers who have played three or more matches, he has conceded the fewest goals (3).

With these stats in mind, Qarabag must focus on containing El Kaabi’s attacking threat, exploiting Rodinei’s ball losses, and breaking through Tzolakis’ solid goalkeeping to stand a chance in their crucial Europa League fixture.

Idman.biz

Related news

Football veterans triumph in Tofig Bahramov’s 100th anniversary match – PHOTO
18:15
Azerbaijan football

Football veterans triumph in Tofig Bahramov’s 100th anniversary match – PHOTO

A jubilee match was held between football veterans and sports journalists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of legendary Azerbaijani football referee Tofig Bahramov
Kaheem Parris: "Berezutskis Approach to players is unique" - Interview
18:03
Football

Kaheem Parris: "Berezutskis Approach to players is unique" - Interview

"We put in a lot of hard work to prepare for the second half of the season"
Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."
16:50
Football

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"
16:29
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”
15:20
Football

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

Former AFFA Vice President believes the Azerbaijani champions will play with full determination

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?
12:08
Football

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?

The remaining 4% anticipate a draw in Piraeus