Qarabag’s key challenges: Olympiacos stars to watch in crucial Europa League clash

As Qarabag prepares for its final match in the Europa League league phase, their opponent, Olympiacos, has several standout players who have made a significant impact in the tournament.

here are the strengths and weaknesses of some of Olympiacos' key performers.

Ayoub El Kaabi – Dangerous but Wasteful Striker

The Moroccan forward is one of the tournament's top scorers with five goals.

However, he has also missed the most clear-cut chances (six) among the top five scorers.

With 21 shots on goal, he ranks sixth in the competition.



Notably, El Kaabi has missed two penalties, placing him among the most unfortunate finishers in the tournament.

He has scored all five goals with his left foot, sharing the top spot in this category with Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgun.

El Kaabi is also the most offside-prone player in the tournament, having been caught offside 14 times.

Rodinei & Panagiotis Petsos – Defensive Workhorses

Both players have successfully recovered possession 13 times, ranking 10th in the competition.

However, Rodinei has been sloppy in possession, losing the ball 135 times, the second-worst in the tournament.

On the bright side, he has been dominant in duels, winning 37 battles, securing a place in the top ten in this category.

Konstantinos Tzolakis – A Reliable Goalkeeper

The Olympiacos goalkeeper has been inconsistent with his passing, misplacing 98 passes, ranking just behind Elfsborg’s Isak Pettersson in this statistic.

However, he has made 24 saves, placing eighth in the tournament.

Tzolakis leads the tournament in clean sheets, keeping five shutouts in seven matches.

He has been the best in claiming aerial balls, successfully dealing with 12 out of 14 high crosses.

Among goalkeepers who have played three or more matches, he has conceded the fewest goals (3).

With these stats in mind, Qarabag must focus on containing El Kaabi’s attacking threat, exploiting Rodinei’s ball losses, and breaking through Tzolakis’ solid goalkeeping to stand a chance in their crucial Europa League fixture.

