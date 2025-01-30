Football veterans triumph in Tofig Bahramov’s 100th anniversary match – PHOTO

A jubilee match was held between football veterans and sports journalists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of legendary Azerbaijani football referee Tofig Bahramov.

Idman.biz reports that the match was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Tofig Bahramov Stadium. The event began with the playing of the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War and Tofig Bahramov.

The match’s symbolic kickoff was made by Bahram Bahramov, honoring the referee who made history with his famous decisions. The game lasted one hour and ended in a resounding 8-3 victory for the football veterans.

Idman.biz