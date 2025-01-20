20 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijan vs. Turkiye: How the Clubs Compare in Europa League

Azerbaijan football
News
20 January 2025 09:55
41
Azerbaijan vs. Turkiye: How the Clubs Compare in Europa League

As the Europa League resumes on January 21, Idman.biz analyzes the differences between Azerbaijan and Turkiye's clubs based on performances over the first six rounds.

Turkiye’s dominance in key metrics

Galatasaray, with 15 goals, shares the title of the most prolific team alongside Lyon.

In assists, the Turkish champions rank second with 12, trailing Lyon’s 14.
120 total shots and 45 on target make Galatasaray the leader in attacking attempts.

Passing accuracy sees Galatasaray rank third, completing 2776 successful passes from 3308 attempts, behind only Roma and Manchester United.

Ball possession: Galatasaray holds an average of 57.8%, second only to Roma’s 59%.

Set pieces: Fenerbahche leads in free kicks earned (109).

Qarabag's Promising Yet Unfinished Attacks

Despite Qarabag's lower league position:
They rank 4th in attacking moves (236) but struggle to capitalize on chances due to finishing issues and luck.
Qarabag has also earned 103 free kicks, placing third overall.

Defensive standouts, Besiktas ranks second in saves made (29), while Qarabag sits seventh with 26 saves.

Both clubs demonstrate discipline, with Qarabag committing just 56 fouls (4th least) and Beşiktaş 58 fouls (5th least).

Though competitive in possession and offensive creation, Qarabag needs better conversion rates and improved execution in critical moments to match the successes of Turkiye’s top clubs.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Andriy Shtogrin reflects on Neftchi’s season and his first goal: "It’s an honor to score for a club like Neftchi"
14:34
Football

Andriy Shtogrin reflects on Neftchi’s season and his first goal: "It’s an honor to score for a club like Neftchi"

Neftchi midfielder Andrey Shtoqrin discusses his adaptation to the team
Azerbaijan Football's Historic Rise: A Glimpse into the Future of the Premier League - ANALYSIS
14:17
Football

Azerbaijan Football's Historic Rise: A Glimpse into the Future of the Premier League - ANALYSIS

From 40th to 36th: Azerbaijan’s Premier League climbs the global rankings, surpassing regional rivals

FCSB faces more injury setbacks ahead of Qarabag match
12:34
Football

FCSB faces more injury setbacks ahead of Qarabag match

Two key players out for months as FCSB prepares for Europa League clash with Qarabag

Kapaz makes history: A 19-Year wait ends
10:55
Football

Kapaz makes history: A 19-Year wait ends

Ganja club stuns Turan Tovuz with a 5-2 triumph, setting multiple records in a thrilling Misli Premier League encounter
Khayal Najafov's 200th match milestone
10:43
Football

Khayal Najafov's 200th match milestone

Turan Tovuz's midfielder, Khayal Najafov, has reached a remarkable career milestone
Kapaz: Milestone achieved with 150th goalscorer
10:23
Football

Kapaz: Milestone achieved with 150th goalscorer

Kapaz celebrate historic moment during their home match against Turan Tovuz

Most read

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?
17 January 15:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

Despite months of training and anticipation, Rafael Fiziev remains without a confirmed opponent, leaving fans and the fighter himself in suspense

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday
17 January 16:59
Boxing

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday

Honoring the life and impact of the greatest boxer and social icon on what would have been his 83rd birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos
18 January 17:17
Football

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it