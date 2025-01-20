Azerbaijan vs. Turkiye: How the Clubs Compare in Europa League

As the Europa League resumes on January 21, Idman.biz analyzes the differences between Azerbaijan and Turkiye's clubs based on performances over the first six rounds.

Turkiye’s dominance in key metrics

Galatasaray, with 15 goals, shares the title of the most prolific team alongside Lyon.

In assists, the Turkish champions rank second with 12, trailing Lyon’s 14.

120 total shots and 45 on target make Galatasaray the leader in attacking attempts.

Passing accuracy sees Galatasaray rank third, completing 2776 successful passes from 3308 attempts, behind only Roma and Manchester United.

Ball possession: Galatasaray holds an average of 57.8%, second only to Roma’s 59%.

Set pieces: Fenerbahche leads in free kicks earned (109).

Qarabag's Promising Yet Unfinished Attacks



Despite Qarabag's lower league position:

They rank 4th in attacking moves (236) but struggle to capitalize on chances due to finishing issues and luck.

Qarabag has also earned 103 free kicks, placing third overall.

Defensive standouts, Besiktas ranks second in saves made (29), while Qarabag sits seventh with 26 saves.

Both clubs demonstrate discipline, with Qarabag committing just 56 fouls (4th least) and Beşiktaş 58 fouls (5th least).



Though competitive in possession and offensive creation, Qarabag needs better conversion rates and improved execution in critical moments to match the successes of Turkiye’s top clubs.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz