Fortress keepers: Top goalkeepers of the season so far

The top-performing goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the Misli Premier League have been announced.

Cristian Avram has emerged as the standout goalkeeper of the season's first half. The Moldovan shot-stopper from Araz-Nakhchivan kept his goal untouched in 11 matches, Idman.biz reports.

In second place is Turan Tovuz's Ivan Konovalov, who recorded 9 clean sheets. Completing the top three is Aydın Bayramov of Zira, with 8 clean sheets.

Top Goalkeepers – Clean Sheets Ranking

1. Cristian Avram (Araz-Nakhchivan) – 11

2. Ivan Konovalov (Turan Tovuz) – 9

3. Aydin Bayramov (Zira) – 8

4. Ricardo Fernandes (Shamakhi) – 6

5-6. Mateusz Kochalski (Qarabag) – 5

Mehdi Cannatov (Sumgayit) – 5

Idman.biz