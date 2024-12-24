Time of the 1/4 final matches in the Azerbaijan Cup has been determined

The place and time of the first games of the 1/4 final stage of the Azerbaijan Football Cup have been determined.

The stage will start on February 5, Idman.biz reports.

The first matches will cover two days. All matches of the stage will be broadcast live on CBC Sport TV channel.

Cup of Azerbaijan

1/4 finals, first matches

February 5 (Wednesday)

Kepaz - Neftchi

Tovuz city stadium, 16:00

Sabah - Sumgait

Bank Respublika Arena, 18:30

February 6 (Thursday)

Araz-Nakhchivan - Zira

Liv Bona Dea Arena, 16:00

Sabail - Qarabag

ASCO Arena, 18:30

Idman.biz