Emin Mahmudov: "I haven’t started training; recovery process continues"

"I haven’t started training; the recovery process is ongoing."

This statement was made by Neftchi and Azerbaijan national team midfielder Emin Mahmudov in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

The 32-year-old midfielder discussed the current state of his injury:

"There’s no change at the moment. I’m not participating in training sessions. Certainly, I won’t play this week. We’ll see about the next game."

Emin Mahmudov sustained his injury prior to the UEFA Nations League match between the Azerbaijan national team and Estonia on November 16.

Neftchi is set to host Kapaz in the 17th round of the Misli Premier League on December 15. In the last match of the year, the team will visit Turan Tovuz on December 21.

Idman.biz