Champions League winner return Azerbaijan

The Birbasha Baku team, the winner of the EMF Champions League held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, returned to the homeland.

The team was welcomed by members of the Azerbaijan Mini-football Federation, relatives and family representatives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, family representatives of the Azerbaijan Mini-football Federation, members of the media, and fans, Idman.biz reports.

Birbasha Baku won the Champions League by defeating the Czech team Brno with a score of 2:1 in the final.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz