10 September 2024
EN

Slovakia Media Manager: The match is sold out

Azerbaijan football
News
8 September 2024 16:55
132
Slovakia Media Manager: The match is sold out

Slovak national team Media Manager Monika Jurigova spoke exclusively for Idman.biz about the interest of Slovak fans in the game with Azerbaijan:

"The match is sold out. It is about 12 000. So, the Slovak team are back in Košice after a 26-year break. The price of tickets was 15 euros for the 2nd category and 20 euros for the 1st category."

Interestingly, the Slovaks last played in Košice in 1998 against Azerbaijan and won 3:0.
Today's UEFA Nations League match Slovakia - Azerbaijan starts at 20:00 Baku time.

Rasim Movsumzada

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan to face Serbia
09:31
Football

Azerbaijan to face Serbia

The match to be held in Dalga Arena will start at 19:00

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"
07:57
Azerbaijan football

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"

"As the Birbasha Baku team, we played in the Champions League for the 3rd time"
Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"
07:41
Azerbaijan football

Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"

"The tournament was very difficult."
"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"
07:33
Azerbaijan football

"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"

"It was a very interesting and difficult tournament."
Champions League winner return Azerbaijan
06:36
Azerbaijan football

Champions League winner return Azerbaijan

The Birbasha Baku team, the winner of the EMF Champions League held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, returned to the homeland
French footballer left Qarabag
9 September 17:02
Football

French footballer left Qarabag

He, who has played in Qarabag since the summer of 2023, appeared in 54 matches and scored 9 goals

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time