Slovakia Media Manager: The match is sold out

Slovak national team Media Manager Monika Jurigova spoke exclusively for Idman.biz about the interest of Slovak fans in the game with Azerbaijan:

"The match is sold out. It is about 12 000. So, the Slovak team are back in Košice after a 26-year break. The price of tickets was 15 euros for the 2nd category and 20 euros for the 1st category."

Interestingly, the Slovaks last played in Košice in 1998 against Azerbaijan and won 3:0.

Today's UEFA Nations League match Slovakia - Azerbaijan starts at 20:00 Baku time.

Rasim Movsumzada

Idman.biz