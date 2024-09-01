Europe League: Qarabag playoff chance - 65 percent - PHOTO

The chance of Qarabag getting into the top 8 in the European League is equal to 16 percent.

It was reported by Football Meets Data analysis company, Idman.biz reports.

The company conducted more than 10,000 simulations based on the games and odds of the 36 teams that will compete in the tournament. In the final result, the chance of the representative of Agdam to take place in the first 8 was 16 percent, and the chance of taking the 9-24 places was equal to 65 percent. Qarabag is on the 22nd place in the ranking. The people of Agdam have left teams like Twente, Rangers, Besiktas, Ludogorets behind.

According to the results of the simulation, Tottenham, Manchester United and Roma are in the first 3 places.

Idman.biz