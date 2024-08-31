31 August 2024
Azerbaijan rivalry of Qarabag rivals

Azerbaijan football
News
31 August 2024 12:18
2 out of the 8 known opponents of Qarabag in the League stage of the European League, which will be held in a new format, are familiar teams to Azerbaijani clubs.

Idman.biz reviewed the competition history of Qarabag rivals with Azerbaijan clubs.

England's Tottenham met with Qarabag in the group stage of the Europa League in 2015. In the away game, Aghdam club, which took the lead with Richard Almeyda's goal in the 7th minute, failed to protect its advantage and lost with a score of 1:3. In Baku, Tottenham won a minimal victory with the goal scored by Harry Kane in the 78th minute.

The memories of Olympiakos are more recent. In the 2022 Europa League group match in Piraeus, the glorious 3:0 victory of the Horses was ensured by the goal of Owusu Kwabena, who scored in the 68th minute, followed by the magnificent goals of Marko Vesovic and Ramil Sheydayev in the 82nd and 86th minutes. The goals were untouched in the game in Baku.

A year ago, Neftchi met with the Piraeus representative in the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League. Both matches ended with a 1:0 victory of Olympiakos.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

