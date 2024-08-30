Omonia head coach: "If someone had told me this from the beginning, I wouldn't have believed it"

"This is a great result."

The head coach of Omonia (Cyprus) Valdas Dambrauskas said it at the press conference organized after the return match of the UEFA Conference League play-off stage held in Baku against Zira, Idman.biz reports.

The specialist, who lost 0:1, congratulated the Azerbaijani representative on the occasion of the victory: "Although it was not a good result for us, we qualified for the main stage of the Conference League. We have reached the target. The game was dull in the first half. Maybe it was related to the condition of the field. We played three games in one week. Our overthinking is one of the main reasons for today's defeat. In total, we won 5 victories in the qualification stage. If someone had told me this from the beginning, I wouldn't have believed it."

Omonia won the first match with a score of 6:0 and called the stage. The European Cup season is over for Zire.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz