29 August 2024
EN

Ronaldo, Rogerio and Rahid Amirguliyev

Azerbaijan football
News
29 August 2024 17:33
44
The list of players who played the most games in the top leagues of the national championships has been revealed.

At least 700 matches have been included in the IFFHS schedule, Idman.biz reports.

22 players achieved it. The last player to reach 700 is Cristiano Ronaldo. He celebrated his anniversary in Al-Nasr.

The list is headed by goalkeepers. Brazilians Fabio 962, Rogerio Seni 882, Englishman Peter Shilton 848 matches.

Azerbaijani record holder is Rahid Amirguliyev. He has played 451 times in the Premier League.

Idman.biz

