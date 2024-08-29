29 August 2024
Unwanted Firsts of Qarabag

Azerbaijan football
News
29 August 2024 12:27
Unwanted Firsts of Qarabag

Qarabag, which lost to Dinamo Zagreb in the second match in the playoffs of the Champions League, recorded a number of undesirable statistics in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent or in the European Cups.

It is the first time or after a long time it has gone down in history again, Idman.biz reports.

In the qualifying stages and playoffs of the Champions League, Qarabag for the first time saw 5 balls in their goal in two games and lost both matches for the first time. For the first time in the last 9 years, "horses" could not find a way to the opponent's goal in two matches in the two-legged matches of the mentioned stages. The last and only such case happened in 2015 in the 3rd qualifying round in the matches with the Scottish Celtic (0:1, 0:0).

Although it is not the first time that similar situations have occurred in double-leg matches in the corresponding stages of the European Cups, it has been a long time ago. The last time Qarabag scored 5 goals in two matches was in 2010 in the 4th qualifying round of the Europa League in duels with Borussia Dortmund (0:4, 0:1). The last time the Aghdam team lost both matches in the pre-group stages of the continental competition was the German club. In 2013, Frankfurt Eintracht won against Qarabag in the 4th qualifying round of the Europa League with a score of 2:0 and 2:1.

Aghdam club lost 0:3 away to Zagreb Dinamo in the playoffs of the Champions League, then lost 0:2 at home in the return match.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

