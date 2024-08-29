The Azerbaijani national team will play in Istanbul

The preparation plan of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players has been announced.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team will be in a training camp from September 3 to 7 in Baku, and from September 8 to 13 in Istanbul, Turkey. On September 9 and 12, Azerbaijani U-17 national team will play two friendly matches with the Turkish national team of the respective age group. 22 players were invited to the meeting.

1. Mehdi Hasanov Neftchi

2. Rauf Eyyubov Sabah

3. Hezret Samadov Sabah

4. Elshan Atakishiyev Neftchi

5. Farid Jabbarli Zire

6. Alibey Mahmudov Sabah

7. Tunar Muradov Sabah

8. Kamil Mammadov Neftchi

9. Revan Teymurov Qarabag

10. Zeyd Nesirulla Hertha, Zehlendorf, Germany

11. Murad Gurbanov Zire

12. Ibrahim Khalilov Sabah

13. Elvin Valiyev Neftchi

14. Vusal Karimov Neftchi

15. Nihad Isagov Kepez

16. Ali Gazibeyov Qarabag

17. Abdulaziz Jabbarli Qarabag

18. Ibrahim Babayev Servette FC 1890, Switzerland

19. Nihad Isgenderov Qarabag

20. Islam Hasanov Srvena Zvezda, Serbia

21. Ali Ibrahim Qarabag

22. Elnur Abdullayev Neftchi

Idman.biz