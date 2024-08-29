29 August 2024
EN

The Azerbaijani national team will play in Istanbul

Azerbaijan football
News
29 August 2024 12:10
21
The Azerbaijani national team will play in Istanbul

The preparation plan of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players has been announced.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team will be in a training camp from September 3 to 7 in Baku, and from September 8 to 13 in Istanbul, Turkey. On September 9 and 12, Azerbaijani U-17 national team will play two friendly matches with the Turkish national team of the respective age group. 22 players were invited to the meeting.

1. Mehdi Hasanov Neftchi
2. Rauf Eyyubov Sabah
3. Hezret Samadov Sabah
4. Elshan Atakishiyev Neftchi
5. Farid Jabbarli Zire
6. Alibey Mahmudov Sabah
7. Tunar Muradov Sabah
8. Kamil Mammadov Neftchi
9. Revan Teymurov Qarabag
10. Zeyd Nesirulla Hertha, Zehlendorf, Germany
11. Murad Gurbanov Zire
12. Ibrahim Khalilov Sabah
13. Elvin Valiyev Neftchi
14. Vusal Karimov Neftchi
15. Nihad Isagov Kepez
16. Ali Gazibeyov Qarabag
17. Abdulaziz Jabbarli Qarabag
18. Ibrahim Babayev Servette FC 1890, Switzerland
19. Nihad Isgenderov Qarabag
20. Islam Hasanov Srvena Zvezda, Serbia
21. Ali Ibrahim Qarabag
22. Elnur Abdullayev Neftchi

Idman.biz

