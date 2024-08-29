29 August 2024
EN

Unavailable Juninho

Azerbaijan football
News
29 August 2024 11:57
29
Unavailable Juninho

The qualification and playoff stages of the Champions League have ended.

After eight weeks of competition, the full composition of the League stage has been determined, Idman.biz reports.

Olavio Juninho was the most productive player in the back half of the Champions League. The Brazilian striker of the Azerbaijan champion Qarabag surpassed everyone with 6 goals.

The spaniard who could not stand out in the playoff matches with Zagreb Dinamo remained unattainable for others. Arni Frederiksberg, player of Klaksvik in second place, was happy with 5 goals.

Juninho scored 6 goals in 6 matches.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

In the dry lane
15:08
Azerbaijan football

In the dry lane

Qarabag has faced a strange situation in recent years
Kepez FC said goodbye to its head coach
13:47
Azerbaijan football

Kepez FC said goodbye to its head coach

The representative of Ganja will announce its new head coach in the coming days
23 possible COMPETITORS of Qarabag
13:08
Azerbaijan football

23 possible COMPETITORS of Qarabag

The next opponents of Qarabag, which fell from the Champions League to the Europa League, will be announced tomorrow
Unwanted Firsts of Qarabag
12:27
Azerbaijan football

Unwanted Firsts of Qarabag

In the qualifying stages and playoffs of the Champions League, Qarabag for the first time saw 5 balls in their goal in two games and lost both matches for the first time
The Azerbaijani national team will play in Istanbul
12:10
Azerbaijan football

The Azerbaijani national team will play in Istanbul

Azerbaijan team will be in a training camp from September 3 to 7 in Baku, and from September 8 to 13 in Istanbul, Turkey
MILLIONS won and lost by Qarabag
11:58
Azerbaijan football

MILLIONS won and lost by Qarabag

Azerbaijani representative, who lost to Dinamo Zagreb, missed the chance to get 18.62 million euros by qualifying for the League stage

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
One Olympics, nine debuts
27 August 16:11
Chess

One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital