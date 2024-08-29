Unavailable Juninho

The qualification and playoff stages of the Champions League have ended.

After eight weeks of competition, the full composition of the League stage has been determined, Idman.biz reports.

Olavio Juninho was the most productive player in the back half of the Champions League. The Brazilian striker of the Azerbaijan champion Qarabag surpassed everyone with 6 goals.

The spaniard who could not stand out in the playoff matches with Zagreb Dinamo remained unattainable for others. Arni Frederiksberg, player of Klaksvik in second place, was happy with 5 goals.

Juninho scored 6 goals in 6 matches.

Idman.biz