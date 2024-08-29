Qarabag said goodbye to the Champions League.

The champion of Azerbaijan could not cross the playoff barrier, Idman.biz reports.

Gurban Gurbanov's team lost to Dinamo Zagreb in both matches. The representative of Agdam could not score a goal in these matches.

Qarabag finished the tour with two dry defeats. Azerbaijani representative, who missed three unanswered balls in Croatia, got 2 points at home.

It is a rare event that Qarabag of Gurban Gurbanov leaves the two-matches duels of the European Cup without a goal. We are talking about two matches based on the "loser goes out" principle from the qualification, play-offs and post-group stages.

The last such event took place 9 years ago. Celtic has become an "impregnable fortress" for Qarabag in the Champions League. Gurbanov's team did not score a single goal against the Scottish club in two matches - 0:1, 0:0.

But the representative of Glasgow could not win in Baku. After the arrival of Gurbanov, Qarabag lost both matches in Europe and did not score a goal only once before Dinamo.

Back in 2010, Dortmund Borussia won both matches with a clean score. The Bundesliga club won 5:0 in Europa League matches, just like Dinamo - 4:0, 1:0.

In short, Qarabag lost both matches for the second time in Gurbanov's tenure, and for the third time did not score in two duels.

Qarabag has been promoted from the Champions League to the Europa League.

