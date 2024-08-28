A difficult task for Qarabag

The champion of Azerbaijan Qarabag will go to the next European Cup match.

Gurban Gurbanov's team will play the second leg in the Champions League playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of Aghdam will host Croatian champion Dinamo, which they lost 0:3 in Zagreb. Qarabag will try to please its fans by eliminating this big difference. If Azerbaijani representative copes with this difficult task, he will compete in the League stage of the Champions League. The loser of the pair will play in the same round in the Europa League.

The draw for the main stage of the Champions League will be held on August 28, and the next day for the Europa League.

Champions League

Playoff stage

Answer game

August 28

20:45. Qarabag - Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia)

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)

Baku. Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov

First match – 0:3

Idman.biz