Filip Ozobič: "I don't believe that Dinamo will lose its advantage"

"The match could have been more interesting. But the score of 3:0 in the first match is a big advantage."

It was said by Filip Ozobich, the player of the Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

The Croatian-born football player expressed his opinion about the meeting of Qarabag with Zagreb Dinamo, which he once protected his honor: "I don't believe that Dinamo will lose this advantage. Zagreb players could have scored the 4th and 5th goals in the first game. Although the score was 3:0, it was not an easy victory. Qarabag had many good opportunities, but they could not score. Qarabag showed quality football for at least one hour.

The match between Qarabag and Dinamo will start tomorrow at 20:45.

Idman.biz