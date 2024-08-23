23 August 2024
23 August 2024 18:05
Azerbaijan national team in the world championship

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-23 mini-football players, will participate in the world championship.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF), Idman.biz reports.

12 teams will compete in the competition to be held in Croatia. In addition to Azerbaijan national team and the hosts, the teams of Colombia, Japan, England, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, Egypt, India, Irag and Mauritania will participate in the world championship.

World Cup will be held on October 7-10.

