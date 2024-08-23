Two Croats and two Italians for Neftchi

The referees of the debut match of the Neftchi women's football team in the European Cup have been announced.

Baku club will meet the Austrian representative St. Gallen in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, Idman.biz reports.

The match will be refereed by judges from Croatia and Italy. Elena Kumer will be the chief judge of the match.

She will be assisted by compatriot Sanja Rodjak-Karsic and Italian Francesca Di Monte. Maria Marotta, another Apennine, will act as the fourth referee.

The meeting in Tskhaltubo, Georgia will be held on September 4. The match will start at 18:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz