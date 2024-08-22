22 August 2024
What awaits Azerbaijan national team in September?

Azerbaijan football
News
22 August 2024 16:47
12
The cost of the matches of the Azerbaijan national team in September has been announced.

Home matches with Sweden and away matches with Slovakia in the League of Nations can have a serious impact on the score of our team, Idman.biz reports.

Fernando Santos' men will get 23.3 points if they win two matches. Even a draw in one game is enough for Azerbaijani score not to drop.

Only two defeats will result in the reduction of our team's points. This will be equivalent to a loss of 6.7 points.

Azerbaijan team with 1179.88 points is the 111th in the world.

League of Nations
September 5
Azerbaijan - Sweden
Victory of Azerbaijan national team: 11.8
Draw of Azerbaijan national team: 4.3
Defeat of Azerbaijan national team: -3.2

September 8
Slovakia - Azerbaijan
Victory of Azerbaijan national team: 11.5
Draw of Azerbaijan national team: 4.0
Defeat of Azerbaijan national team: -3.5

