The referees of the match of Qarabag have been announced

The appointments of the IV round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

The referees of the matches of the tour, which will start today, have also been announced, Idman.biz reports.

The referee of the duel between Qarabag and Turan Tovuz has also been determined. Farid Hajiyev was entrusted with the meeting of the leaders.

Azerbaijan Premier League

IV round

August 23

Sabail - Kepez

Referees: Rauf Allahverdiyev, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Asiman Azizli, Elvin Bayramov

VAR: Rauf Jabbarov

AVAR: Rahman Imami

Referee-inspector: Babek Guliyev

AFFA representative: Zaur Haji-Maharramov

ASCO Arena. It's 19:00

August 24

Qarabag - Turan Tovuz

Referees: Farid Hajiyev, Kamran Bayramov, Teymur Teymurov, Tural Gurbanov

VAR: Aliyar Agayev

AVAR: Akif Amirali

Referee-inspector: Anar Salmanov

AFFA representative: Bahram Gurbanov

Azersun Arena. It's 6:15 p.m

Araz-Nakhchivan - Neftchi

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namik Huseynov, Rahil Ramazanov, Akbar Ahmadov

VAR: Javid Jalilov

AVAR: Muslim Aliyev

Referee-inspector: Imankhan Sultani

AFFA representative: Kifayat Mustafayeva

Liv Bona Dea Arena. It's 8:30 p.m

August 25

Sabah - Sumgait

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Kamran Aliyev

VAR: Nijat Ismailli

AVAR: Jamil Guliyev

Referee-inspector: Munis Abdullayev

AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov

Bank Respublika Arena. It's 6:15 p.m

Zire - Shamakhi

Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Vusal Mammadov, Zohrab Abbasov, Rashad Ahmadov

VAR: Aliyar Agayev

AVAR: Shirmamed Mamedov

Referee-inspector: Amrah Ibrahimov

AFFA representative: Anar Shikhaliyev

Zire IK stadium. It's 8:30 p.m

