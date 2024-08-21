First time in history: 13 years later - ANALYSIS

Qarabag started the Champions League playoffs with a heavy defeat.

Gurban Gurbanov's team scored three unanswered goals against Dinamo in Zagreb, Idman.biz reports.

It is the first major defeat in the history of Qarabag in the qualification and playoff stages of the Champions League. Until the trip to Croatia, Azerbaijani representative, who played 49 such matches, never lost by 3 or more goals.

The 10th defeat was taken in the 50th anniversary match before the main round. The previous 9 defeats were by one or two goals.

It is true that Qarabag lost twice in the Champions League with a big score. But those matches are not among the 50 games in the classification and playoffs. Azerbaijani champion lost twice to Chelsea in the group - 0:6, 0:4.

In general, the significant defeats of the Agdam representative in the European Cups were mainly experienced either in the main stage or until Gurban Gurbanov. The specialist's team suffered the last heavy defeat in the qualification and playoffs, no less than 13 years ago.

Back then, Qarabag was still longing for the championship and was competing in the European League. In the 2011/12 season, our representative, who was a guest of Bruges, lost 1:4 in Belgium. Gurbanov and his team were not upset by the big difference in the group after the meeting on July 28, 2011 of the III qualifying round.

Qarabag lost 14 times in the Champions League, four of which were recorded in the group.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz