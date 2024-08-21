Tahir Gozel: We will do everything for the strengthening of Qarabag

"Every player of my team, every member of the team is a hero for me. I am proud of them."

It was said by the president of Qarabagh Tahir Gozel, Idman.biz reports.

The head of the club, who watched the first match of the playoffs of the Champions League with Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia) live from the Maksimir stadium, expressed his opinion about the match: "We scored a goal that was not taken into account at the beginning of the game. After that we were all excited. We also created many scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, luck was not on our side. We were very proud of the game played by an Azerbaijani club against the champion of the local league in Croatia, which is considered to be a European football country, not shying away from the opponent, always attacking without fear. I was with my team. The feeling of being a part of Qarabag cannot be expressed in words. It is necessary to be from Qarabag and live with Qarabag.

Gozel also touched on the issue of strengthening the team: "I am always with my team. We do and will do everything to strengthen our team. I am ready to carry out the necessary transfers according to the request of the technical staff."

Tahir Gozel regretted that he will not be able to watch the return match on August 28: "I am sorry that I will not be with my team in the game in Baku. I also have my own commitments and I have to be outside the country for COP29 meetings. But we are a team and we believe that we will play a good game again in Azerbaijan. Regardless of the result, we will make the people of Azerbaijan proud."

The opponent won the match with a score of 3:0.

Idman.biz