21 August 2024
EN

One step of the record - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan football
Analytics
21 August 2024 11:06
34
Qarabag goal series in European Cups has been broken.

Aghdam club did not find a way to the opponent's goal in the away match against Dinamo in Zagreb of the Champions League playoff stage, Idman.biz reports.

Gurban Gurbanov's team had scored a goal in the previous 10 matches. This successful series started last season.

Molde (2:2) and Hacken (2:1) in the Europa League group, Braga (4:2, 2:3) in the playoffs, Bayer in the 1/8 finals (2:2, 1:2) He could not prevent the attacks of Qarabag. Lincoln (2:0, 5:0) and Ludogorets (1:2, 7:2) did not manage to keep their goal intact in the Champions League this season.

Having scored in 10 consecutive games, Qarabag found its way into the opponent's goal 28 times in total. The last time Azerbaijani representative did not score was on November 9, 2023.

Then Bayer won in Baku with a score of 1:0. Agdam residents left the field without a goal after 285 days.

It is the 2nd series in the history of Azerbaijani football. Qarabag could not repeat the record it owns.

Gurbanov's team has a record with the series broken in the meeting with Bayer. The team that scored in 11 consecutive matches in 2023 lost to Leverkusen in Baku.

In short, the champion of Azerbaijan did not score twice in the last 23 matches and signed 2 streaks. A streak of 11 and then 10 matches was recorded before Bayer.

Until 2023, the record was held by Neftchi. Baku people scored in 10 consecutive matches in 2019-21, and the current series of Qarabag is a repetition of that result.

Azerbaijani champion will play the return match against Dinamo on August 28.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz

