Abdullah Zubir: "We are ready for the match"

"We will do our best to take advantage of this chance."

It was said by the captain of Qarabag Abdullah Zubir, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced football player took part in the press conference before the match against Dinamo in the Champions League. He said that they are ready for a difficult game: "I am glad to be in Zagreb. We are ready for the match. When the qualifying round started, our goal was to qualify for the playoffs. Tomorrow we will play the first game of this round."

Dinamo - Qarabag match will start at 23:00.

Idman.biz