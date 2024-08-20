20 August 2024
Abdullah Zubir: "We are ready for the match"

Azerbaijan football
News
20 August 2024 09:00
"We will do our best to take advantage of this chance."

It was said by the captain of Qarabag Abdullah Zubir, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced football player took part in the press conference before the match against Dinamo in the Champions League. He said that they are ready for a difficult game: "I am glad to be in Zagreb. We are ready for the match. When the qualifying round started, our goal was to qualify for the playoffs. Tomorrow we will play the first game of this round."

Dinamo - Qarabag match will start at 23:00.

Idman.biz

