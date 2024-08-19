Gurban Gurbanov: "Our goal is to qualify for the Champions League"

"I am very happy that we are playing with a team with a great history like Dinamo".

It was said by the head coach of Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist spoke about the goals ahead at the press conference organized before the first match of the playoffs in the Champions League in Zagreb: "The opponent team has great fans. A very good match awaits us. Our goal is to qualify for the Champions League. We came to Zagreb with the desire to take the first step. Despite the fact that there are injured players, we are ready for the match. We have quality players to win such a successful result without them."

Gurbanov answered the question about the team's physical condition after the 120-minute return match against Ludogorets. He said that Dinamo is different from the previous opponent: there is a big difference between Ludogorets and Dinamo. Physically, we are in good shape. Dinamo has great experience and great fans. I am very optimistic and I think we will have a good match tomorrow."

Idman.biz