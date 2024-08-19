The list of the best national coaches in football history has been announced.

32 specialists were included in the rating compiled by FourFourTwo, Idman.biz reports.

The list is headed by Helmut Schoen. The specialist who coached the AFR national team in 1964-78 won the gold of WC-1974 and EURO-1972, silver of WC-1966 and EURO-1976, and bronze of WC-1970.

Italy's Vittorio Pottso is second and Spain's Vicente del Bosque is third. Mario Zagalo from Brazil and Didier Deschamps from France are also in the Top-5. The head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santosh, ranked 28th.

Santus was the winner of EURO 2016 with the Portuguese national team.

