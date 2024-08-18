18 August 2024
What should Qarabag pay attention to in Dinamo Zagreb?

18 August 2024 10:56
46
Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the playoffs of the Champions League, is the undisputed leader of Croatian football, a club that failed to become a champion in only one of the last 19 national championships (2016/2017), and was content with a silver medal.

Zagreb have played in the group 8 times in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent, 6 times in the last 12 seasons. However, he could not advance to the next stage in any of them, Idman.biz reports.

In general, Dinamo won 66 out of 156 games in the Champions League and lost 58. The goal difference is 235-214. The result of 48 games in the group stage of this competition is 6 wins, 8 draws and 34 defeats with a goal difference of 33-103. In 2 of these 8 groups, the team scored 1 point, and in 1 of them, it did not even score a goal.

In European Cups, Zagreb players won 154 times in 375 games and lost 142 times. The goal difference is 547-478.

In the last season, Dinamo was blocked in the Champions League by the Greek AEK in the third qualifying round (1:2, 2:2). Then it was done by Sparta Prague in the playoffs of the European League (3:1, 1:4). Although the club group, which continues its way in the Conference League, defeated the Spanish Betis in the round of 16 (1:0, 1:1), it was again stuck in the Greek barrier in the round of 16. This time it was PAOK that blocked the road (2:0, 1:5).

Dinamo will play its first game against Qarabag in the Champions League this season.

The last games of the Croatian team were the matches in the first 3 rounds of the national championship, which started this month. The representative of Zagreb consistently leads Istra (5:0), Osijek (2:1) and Šibenik (3:0) with the maximum result.

In these 3 games, Dinamo scored 10 times and managed to convert 9 out of 36 shots from inside the penalty area and 1 out of 13 shots from outside the penalty area into goals. 8 goals were scored with the right foot, 2 goals were scored with the head.

On average, 7 out of 16.3 shots on goal per game were hit on the goal frame, and the indicator of shots being blocked is 5.7.

88.56 percent of passes were accurate in Osijek, which has an average of 69.7% possession. 57.1 percent of long passes hit the target.

Zagreb football players, who are superior in 45.3% of one-on-one battles, are better in aerial battles - 57.1%.

Dinamo players, who are offside on average once per game, foul 12 times.
The defense has an average of 11 rebounds per game and 1 goalie save.

It should be noted that Dinamo will host Qarabag in the Champions League playoffs on August 20, and on August 28, they will be guests of Aghdam in Baku.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

