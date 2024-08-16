17 August 2024
EN

The match of Zire has been postponed

Azerbaijan football
News
16 August 2024 17:33
33
Another game of the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been postponed.

It was announced by the PFL press service, Idman.biz reports.

It was realized based on the official application of Zira, which will represent Azerbaijan in the playoffs of the Conference League. In order to better prepare for the playoff stage of the tournament, the club requested to postpone the game against Araz Nakhchivan which will be held within the III round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, and to change the place of the away game against Shamakhi which will be held within the IV round with a home match which will be held in the XII round.

Taking into account the common interests of Azerbaijani football, the PFL made a decision on changes based on the application of Zire and the agreement of Araz Nakhchivan and Shamakhi based on paragraph 2 of Article 6 of the Regulations of the 2024/25 football season.

The match between Zire and Araz Nakhchivan of the III round has been postponed. The match between the teams' substitutes will be played as planned. A decision on the adjourned meeting will be made later.

The venues of the Shamakhi - Zire matches of the IV round and the Zire - Shamakhi matches of the XII round have been changed. The match between the teams' substitutes will be played as scheduled.

Idman.biz

