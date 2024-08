The referees of the Omonia - Zire match of the Conference League playoff stage have been announced.

The match to be held on August 22 will be managed by judges from Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

The head referee of the match in Nicosia will be Juri Frisher. He will be assisted by Veiko Motsnik and Sander Saga. The fourth referee will be Kristo Kulljastinen. Kristo Tohver will be VAR, Yoonas Yaanovits will be AVAR.

The match at the GSP stadium will start at 21:00 Baku time.

