5th of history - ANALYSIS

For the first time in its history, Zire reached the playoffs of the European Cup.

Rashad Sadigov's team achieved this in the Conference League, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of the town is the 5th team in the history of Azerbaijani football to advance to this stage. Before Eagles, 4 clubs of Azerbaijan have achieved such success.

21st playoff

Qarabag will play in the playoffs for the 14th time. Neftchi has 3 such results. Gabala 2, Baku fought once in this round. In general, Zire has obtained the 21st playoff ticket for Azerbaijan.

15 years ago

Baku was Azerbaijani first team that was confirmed to play in the playoffs. 15 years ago - in the 2009/10 season, the representative of the capital lost in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and fell into the playoffs of the Europa League. In the same season, Qarabag managed to advance to the playoffs of the European League.

Hegemony of Qarabag

The Agdam club fell into the group in 10 of the previous 13 attempts. Gabala was eliminated from both playoffs. If Neftchi took advantage of one of the three opportunities, Baku could not overcome this barrier.

Both at once

For the 6th time in history, two of our representatives will play in the playoffs in the same season. Qarabag and Zire will try to get to the League stage. The first such event happened in the 2009/10 season. Baku and Qarabag fought in the playoffs of the European League. In the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, Qarabag and Gabala formed a pair at this stage. Qarabag and Neftchi played together in the playoffs in the 2014/15 and 2021/22 seasons.

Qarabag will meet with Dinamo Zagreb and Zire with Omonia in the Champions League.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz